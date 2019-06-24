Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mr. Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 says, ‘my films Alone and Hate Story 3 did not flop’

Dill Mill Gayye actor Karan Singh Grover took the TV fans on a roll when he appeared as Mr. Bajaj on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. One of the handsome hunks of the industry, Karan has also worked in Bollywood movies like Alone and Hate Story 3 about which he recently spoke about. This Bollywood stint did not turn out well for him and the actor has now finally spoken a word about the same.

Karan, recently in an interview he gave to IANS said that experimenting is something which is necessary and should never stop. He said, "Experimentation is necessary to grow. Yes, I was doing well on TV, but how long one can follow one direction? One has to look for new things. Otherwise, as a creative person, it will be stagnating.”

Further he said, "Both my films 'Alone' and 'Hate Story 3' did good business. Of course, my TV shows like 'Dill Mill Gayye' and 'Qubool Hai' got much higher success and awards, but my films did not flop. Numbers are created by people and not by the Almighty. Our value cannot be defined by a parameter that is manmade."

Karan made a comeback on the Television through the iconic role which was played by Ronit Roy in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He said, "No one is our industry can play Rishabh Bajaj the way Ronit Roy played it and I do not even dare to touch that. That is a different level of iconic performance, holds a value and no one can match up to that. It would be stupid of me to copy it or anything like that. However, I know there is a fan base of Mr. Bajaj's character as well as my fans. So, the comparison is inevitable.”

He said that the entertainment industry has evolved and started portraying women in a more positive light. He said, "My show 'Dill Mill Gaye' was about youngsters, there were no derogatory projection of women or girls. I believe women are powerful and they should be projected in that way. Earlier not just on-screen, but in real life too, men had a tendency to control women and that stereotyping was happening in their roles in daily life as well as on-screen.”

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.