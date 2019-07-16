Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya to quit Nach Baliye 9 owing to back injury?

Shraddha Arya is all set to weave magic with her performance in Salman Khan’s reality Show Nach Baliye. The actress has already shot for the grand premiere of the show which will air on TV this weekend but looks like it is getting difficult for her to continue in the show. Shraddha Arya will be seen with her ex-boyfriend Alam Makkar in the show and her preparations were in full swing. But now it is said that the actress might have to end her journey in the show owing to her back injury.

Going by the reports in Spotboye, a source revealed Shraddha has shot for the premiere episode but actress is in a lot of pain and is unable to move her hand. This is causing difficulty for her choreographer to sketch out any step for her. There are chances that actress may opt out from the show and not have a long journey.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fat paycheque for Dance India Dance 7 will leave you surprised

However, Shraddha Arya didn’t get hurt while rehearsing for her the reality show. Infact the actress featured in Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya’s show Khatra Khatra Khatra where she got hurt. While performing a stunt in the sow Shraddha got her back hurt which is causing trouble in her nach Baliye rehearsals. While it is getting difficult for her to move her hand, Shraddha Arya told Spotboye that she is not planning to quit the show. The actress said, "It’s a back injury over my left rib cage and oblique muscle. But my recent physiotherapy sessions are helping. So, I’ll get okay soon, hopefully.”

On the other hand, rumours were rife recently that Shraddha Arya is not happy with the makers of the show that Anita Hassanandani is getting a fatter pay cheque for the show than her. It is said that Shraddha reportedly wanted to get paid more since she is doing the most popular show on TV, Kundali Bhagya, and is also participating in Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend. Shraddha is playing the main lead Preeta in ZEE TV's Kundali Bhagya opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar. The hsow often tops the TRP charts and the lead duo receive much love form fans.

On the other hand, Nach Baliye 9 will witness popular TV celebs like Vishal Aditya Singh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Aly Goni, Urvashi Dholakia and others. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul after Sunil Grover and Jennifer Winget stepped out. It will air on television from July 19.

Also read:

Salman Khan gifts something special to Nach Baliye 9 contestants Mohit and Sanaya

Nach Baliye 9 Leaked Video: Salman Khan spills beans on love life, marriage and ex-girlfriend

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is preparing for Nach Baliye 9 in THIS manner

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page