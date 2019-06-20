Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar quits Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Dance India Dance 7 as host for THIS reason

The soon-to-begin dance reality show Dance India Dance 7 will not have Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar as the host. The actor, as per the latest reports, has quit the reality show because of his other crucial commitments. The show that will have Kareena Kapoor Khan making her digital debut as a judge is all set to air on June 22, 2019. The show had its launch event where the actor was present along with the other two judges Raftaar and Bosco Martis.

Dheeraj was excited about the same about which he even opened in an interview he gave sometime back. But now he won’t be seen hosting the show and informed the same to Bombay Times and said that even though he was thrilled about doing DID but doing two shows at the same time would take a toll on his physical and mental health.

The actor in an interview to Bombay Times said, “I am not complaining about the long hours, but it would leave me without any weekly off. Also, I need to focus on other commitments. I hope that in future too, I get such good opportunities.”

Coming back to Kareena for whom Dance India Dance will be the first show on Television, she in a conference opened about the type of judge she will be on the show. She said, "Honestly, I haven’t actually planned. This is my first time and it is as much as my journey as the contestants. I am actually more nervous than them."

Kareena further said, "We will be guiding each other, and mirroring our journey. Also, I am not thinking so much as I want to do it from my heart. All I can say is that it is going to be quite interesting.” The Veere Di Wedding actress will be traveling to and from London for the shooting of the show.

Talking about upcoming projects in Bollywood, Bebo will next be seen opposite Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium which happens to be the sequel to 2017 release Hindi Medium. The actress in the film will be seen acing the role of a policewoman. She will also be seen in Takht, Good News and Life In A Metro Sequel.