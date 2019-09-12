Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha pens heartfelt note for co-star Arjit Taneja

TV actress Sriti Jha showered her love and wishes for co-star Arjit Taneja on social media. The actress took to her Instagram to share a picture with him and wrote, “This boy is one of many reasons we survive.,..my enabler of all things evil…the agent of all kinds of fun. This boy is a little piece of my heart and a really important one. And he has worked so hard this year…. I am so proud of him and I am biased about him….I love him so much.”

In the picture, Sriti and Arjit appear to be enjoying a party and stealing their special moment in the camera. While Sriti looks gorgeous in a glittery black dress, Arjit perfectly compliments her in black and white. Check out the picture here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sriti Jha pens heartfelt note for co-star Arjit Taneja

Not just Arjit Taneja, Sriti Jha also showered love on Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih as it’s her birthday. The actress shared an adorable picture with her and wishes her all the love. On the other hand, Arjit Taneja also took to her social media to thank everyone for all the love. He wrote, “Too much love n attention received today by amazing beautiful people, Thankful and grateful. Iss mahine ke liye itna bahot hai.” Check out the posts here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sriti Jha's birthday wish for Anjum Fakih

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjit Taneja thanks everyone for all the love

Sriti Jha has been ruling the headlines for many years with her show Kumkum Bhagya. Earlier, Arjit Taneja was also a part of the show but he decided to bid his goodbye. Currently, he is seen in a new TV show called Bahu Begum.

Sriti Jha also keeps ruling the internet for her personal life every now and then. The actress is said to be dating Kunal Karan Kapoor currently, however, she has never accepted the relationship in public.

