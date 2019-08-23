Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: RJ Malishka and Amruta Khanvilkar get evicted from Rohit Shetty’s show

RJ Malishka and Amruta Khanvilkar get evicted from Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been breaking the internet with its latest news and scoops. From behind the scenes pictures of the contestants including TV actors Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, choreographer Dharmesh and others to comedian Bharti Singh’s craziness, fans are waiting to witness all the action on the television soon. While it is still time for the show to air on TV, the news about all the contestants has already made headlines. Going by the latest buzz in the gossip galleries, it is said that two contestants have already bid goodbye to the show. RJ Malishka and TV actress Amruta Khanvilkar have been evicted from Rohit Shetty’s adventure-based reality show and an old contestant will be making the wild card entry.

Reports have already stated that comedian Balraj Sayal and actress Rani Chatterjee have already been evicted from eth show the now according to Spotboye, TV actress Amruta Khanvilkar and RJ Malishka are the next one to end their journeys on the show. While it is sad news for many fans, Balraj Sayal’s fans can jump with excitement because the report also states that he will be making his return in the show as the wild card entry. Earlier, the rumours also stated that Amruta had aborted one task during her journey in which she had to pour hot wax on her body. While she escaped that task, she couldn’t escape the eliminations.

Amruta Khanvilkar with Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 host Rohit Shetty

Not just Balraj Sayal, but one more name is making the headlines as the wild card entrants on filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s show. Actress Smriti Kalra, who was seen in TV show like Suvreen Guggal - Topper of The Year and Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara opposite Sanjay Kapoor, is all set to enter the show. Apart from the evicted contestants, the adventure-based reality show has actors like Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Dharmesh, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan and others

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants with host Rohit Shetty

Talking about the earlier season, choreographer Punit Pathak won the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 after defeating singer-actor-host Aditya Narayan. He took home prize money of Rs 20 lakh and a Swift car.

Punit Pathak won Khatron Ke Khiladi 9

