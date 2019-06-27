Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Is Anika aka Surbhi Chandna participating in Rohit Shetty’s show?

Television actress Surbhi Chandna rose to fame when she played the role of Anika opposite Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz. The actress, as per reports will next be seen in the sequel of the hit show Sanjivani opposite Namit Khanna. But before that, there are possibilities that she might participate in Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The show is one of the popular stunt-based reality shows of the small screen and is gearing up for its next installment.

As per the latest reports of entertainment portal Tellychakkar, the Qubool Hai actress has been approached by the makers of the show for the tenth season and they are trying to work upon the dates. The reports stated, "Surbhi is trying to work out her dates, as she is also busy shooting for her upcoming show, which is the remake of medical drama Sanjivani, on Star Plus." However, there is no official announcement from the side of the makers and the actress.

The winner of the last season of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 was Punit Pathak and the show had some exciting contestants like Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiya, Vikas Gupta, Aditya Narayan, Shamita Shetty, Jasmin Bhasin, etc. The show broke all record of popularity as it remained on the top of the BARC TRP charts for the whole season.

The makers of the new season of the show will begin the shooting from the next month in Bulgaria. Till now a lot of celebrities have been approached for the show which include names of Yuvraj Singh, Adaa Khan, Karan Patel, Krystle Dsouza, etc. However, the makers haven’t confirmed the list of participants until now.

