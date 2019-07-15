Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 15, 2019, written update: Prerna marries Mr. Bajaj, Anurag is hospitalised

In the latest episode of Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, we will see that Anurag did his best to reach Mr. Rishabh Bajaj's Kuldevi Temple where Prerna and Bajaj were supposed to get married. However, unfortunately, he met with an accident and this delayed his arrival. In fact, he was lying unconscious on the road bleeding heavily as Prerna and Mr. Bajaj head towards home after getting married. Though Prerna came forward to help the man lying on road who was Anurag Basu, Mr. Bajaj stopped her and asked her to come back. On reaching home, Prerna gets a call from her younger sister Shivani who already knew about her plans.

Shivani pleaded to know about Anurag's whereabouts as he couldn't be found anywhere. In fact, Shivani told Prerna that Anurag got to know about her marriage with Mr. Bajaj through Ronit. Prerna was shocked to know this. Eventually, she gets to know that Anurag was heading towards the temple in search of Prerna and met with an accident. Thus, while the rituals at Mr. Bajaj's house began, Prerna ran away to look out for Anurag. She went back to the temple and found out that Anurag has been taken to the hospital.

Prerna rushed to the Hospital to look out for Anurag is doing well. As he was lying unconscious in the hospital, Prerna revealed that she was helpless, and she had to do all this for Anurag's wellbeing. She even confessed that if Anurag had been at her place, he would have done the same. In fact, he did the same by marrying Komolika. However, soon Prerna got her senses back and recalled that she can't stay at the hospital for long. She rushed back home where Mr. Bajaj was waiting for her and called Shivani to inform her that Anurag is in the hospital.

Everyone at Prerna's home were busy prepping up for Anu-Pre's wedding. However, Basu family was worried about Anurag as he was missing from the rituals. Nivedita was feeling anxious and everyone else got worried. Prerna's sister Shivani asked explanation from Prerna for her misdeeds. Prerna couldn't tell her helplessness and told that she has done it all for the sake of Anurag.