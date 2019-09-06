Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes flaunts her washboard abs in this latest bikini photo

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes is vacaying in Maldives

Erica Fernandes, who is impressing her fans with the role of Prerna in Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is one of the talented and beautiful actresses of telly ville. The diva who made her debut with Sony TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is currently on a vacay mode.

Erica is in Maldives and to treat her fans, she is sharing all the updates from the picturesque beach country. The actress posted two photos from her holiday and they were sight for sore eyes. However, the photo which grabbed more eyeballs was the one in which Erica is flaunting her washboard abs in pink and black bikini. ''Wash off the negativity and bring in a beautiful new day,'' the caption read.

In another photo, Erica can be seen enjoying the blue sea. ''Talk to the palm,'' she captioned the picture.

The palm trees, pristine blue ocean and white sand, everything about the destination is so perfect that it will make you pack your bags right now.

Earlier, Erica shared a video in which she can be seen enjoying adventure sports with acrobatic moves along the beach side. The clip is enough to prove her fitness. For unversed, Erica is an adventure sports enthusiast and loves sky diving.

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is a reboot of the producer's hit 2001 show of the same name. Besides Erica, the Star Plus show also features Parth Samthaan, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Banerjee, Sahil Anand and others in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes back with rumoured ex-boyfriend Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi third season?