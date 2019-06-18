Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: This is what Karan Singh Grover has to say about old-new Prerna and Komolika

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Singh Grover says this about old-new Prerna and Komolika

Ever since the beginning of the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay titled as Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 began, each and every character be it Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan or Parth Samthaan went through comparisons and the new one to join the list was Karan Singh Grover who just made his entry in the show as Mr. Rishabh Bajaj, the role which was previously played by Ronit Roy. Well when the actor was asked about his favourite Prerna and Komolika, he had a surprising answer to give.

Karan Singh Grover in an interview with BollywoodLife was asked who was the better Prerna- Shweta Tiwari or Erica Fernandes to which he said that no one can be compared to an intense actor like Shweta. Further he was asked who played the role of Komolika better- Urvashi Dholakia or Hina Khan to which he replied, "Urvashi portrayed Komolika with such panache and such style that you can't really think anyone can do better than that."

He further opened up about the present lead actresses and said, "Having said that, the way Erica is playing Prerna is in dimension to the character. And the manner in which Hina portrayed Komolika is also on a different level. She plays it with such ease and style. You cannot say who is better. Maybe the viewers watching it will be able to make this decision, but we actors cannot really compare each other.”

When Karan was asked how he feels when he is compared to Ronit, he said that comparisons are something that will happen, but he opts to stay away from those and just perform his role with full concentration. He told an entertainment portal, "I need to pay attention to my performance. I believe in staying true to the story, the writing, the character that I am are playing.”

