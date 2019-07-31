What breakup? Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan’s sizzling chemistry in Nach Baliye 9 is unmissable

Salman Khan’s dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 began a few days back and left the audience enthralled with the new concept of introducing ex-flames and real jodis. The show began with 12 celebrity couples competing against each other on the dance floor. Soon there were reports of wildcard entries in the show and various names started popping up. Well, now the channel has released a new video on social media which shows the lead pair of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan dancing together on the stage.

The stars are expected to become the wild card entrants of the show and will eventually be the Jodi no. 13. The trailer is intriguing as the duo was introduced as Anurag and Prerna and they danced to Zero’s romantic track, Mere Naam Tu.. They both are welcomed by the judge Raveena Tandon and as Maniesh Paul announce the twist, the original Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia steps in. The video is captioned as, "Look, who just showed up as Jodi No. 13! Are you ready for this unexpected twist?"

Have a look:

It is still not confirmed whether they really are the contestants of the show or is it just the strategy of the makers to create a buzz since the two of them have been in the limelight for their relationship status. There were reports which claimed that the two were dating each other but soon due to the entry of a third person, they decided to split. However, both have always been mum on the same.

Talking more about the show, the latest update suggests that Keith Sequiera and Rochelle Rao have been eliminated. Not only this but Shantanu Maheshwari’s partner, Nityaami Shirke will be seen performing on the wheelchair because of a knee injury.

