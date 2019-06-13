Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 New Promo: Rishabh Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover performs death-defying stunts (Video)

TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is all set to welcome a new character in Anurag and Prerna's life. After Komolika's alleged death in the show, everything's going right in Anurag and Prerna's life. The couple who already got married in an intimate ceremony in a temple, will be tying the knot again with much pomp and in the presence of their family. While they were exchanging rings in the show, Mr. Bajaj makes an entry in their life. Bollywood actor Karan Singh Grover has stepped into the shoes of Ronit Roy to play the old-yet-handsome man in Prerna's life. Now Prerna will be torn between Anurag and Mr Bajaj repeating the history of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

On Thursday, Ekta Kapoor dropped a new promo, introducing Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj. She wrote, "Introducing mr bajaj @iamksgofficial"

In the video, KSG aka Mr Bajaj is jumping off a skyscraper, which is the building of his own office. He jumped to unveil the logo of how own news channel in a quirky manner. Bajaj dived from the building, pulling the curtains off the logo of his news channel B TV. A journalist comes to question him and asks if he ever feels afraid of anything in life. To this Mr Bajaj quips, "One who doesn't fear anything, rules the world."

The special episode which will introduce Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj will be aired on June 17 on Star Plus. It will be an hour long episode which will air on Star Plus at 8 pm. In the current track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Prerna and Anurag are gradually coming closer to each other. Nivedita is also growing fond of her sister-in-law Prerna.