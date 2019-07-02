Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan enjoy gala time in Switzerland

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 starcast is on a workcation to Switzerland for the shoot of upcoming episodes. Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Karan Singh Grover have been enjoying their time in Swiss and it's quite evident from their Instagram posts and status. All these stars have been sharing the glimpses of their gala time in Switzerland as they are enjoying each other's company. Erica Fernandes took to her Instagram to share a post.

She wrote, "After watching craps and heavy episodes-promos, we definitely need this dose of off-screen"

In the picture, Parth and Erica can be seen on a boat enjoying their time and exploring the beauty of Switzerland.

Not just Erica, in fact, Parth too shared the post on his Instagram account, "Straight from the heaven @myswitzerlandin Sunday’s well spent #rheinwaterfall #zurichvibes #bts #kasautiizindagiikay"

In the upcoming episodes, Mr. Bajaj will make a deal with Prerna and marry her. Prerna will be left with no choice as she has to save Anurag. Prerna and Mr. Bajaj will head to Switzerland for their honeymoon and Anurag will be following them. This will give Anurag a big shock, as he is unaware of the real motive behind this marriage.

Talking about the TRP of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, it is ruling the charts currently. After Hina Khan's exit and Karan Singh Grover's entry to the show, the popularity of the show has increased even more. Also, there were rumours around Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes' participation in Nach Baliye season 9. However, he sources cleared the news and called these rumours fake as the starcast of the serial is too busy in the show already.