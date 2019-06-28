Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan can’t take their eyes off each other in latest picture

It is a common sight in daily soaps that the actors who work together generally fall for each other and a similar scenario happened on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii kay 2. The current status suggests that the lead actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are more than good friends now. They have been spending quality time together both on the sets as well as outside. The so-called ‘couple’ is now in Switzerland to shoot a sequence for their show.

This isn’t what caught the attention of the viewers but a picture which Erica just posted on her social media account took away many hearts. In the picture, they can be seen in a relaxing position on a couch while sipping a glass of wine and staring at each other’s eyes like nobody’s watching. The way the two gaze at each other gives a feeling that there’s a strong connection between the two.

Erica, in the picture, can be seen wearing an off-white and black sweatshirt while Parth wore a maroon and black jacket. She captioned the picture as, “The Stare game Sweatshirt - @mellowdrama_official Outfit courtesy - @shrushti_216 Styled by meee.” There were a lot of other pictures which were shared by Erica as well as the other actors.

Check them out here:

Talking about the latest happening of the show, Karan Singh Grover has made his entry in the show as Mr. Bajaj and is winning everyone's hearts with his salt and pepper look. He is going to add some tadka in the show and as per reports, Prerna will get married to him in order to save the Basu family. There are possibilities of Hina Khan's comeback in the show who would join hands with Mr. Bajaj in order to destroy Anurag.

Coming back to the couple, this isn't the first time that this has happened as in the original series Kasautii Zindagii Kay too, the lead actors Shweta Tiwari and Cezaane Khan fell in love with each other. However, things turn sour between the two so much so that it got really difficult for the makers to shoot their scenes together.

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.