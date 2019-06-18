Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 couple Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes to be next confirmed jodi of Nach Baliye?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 much-loved couple Parth and Erica Fernandes are speculated to be dancing together on Salman Khan's reality show, Nach Baliye.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 18, 2019 12:47 IST
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is at its peak on the charts of TRP. With the latest entry of Karan Singh Grover as Mt Rishabh Bajaj in the show, has given a new life to it. Now, the buzz suggests that Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, the on-screen Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma are speculated to participate in Nach Baliye season 9. With Urvashi Dholakia's confirmation to tango alongside ex-boyfriend, Anuj Sachdeva, many more names are coming forward. One amongst them is definitely Parth and Erica.

BCL SEASON-4 kicks off tomorrow ! 🤓 #aboutlastnight @boxcricketleague @balajitelefilmslimited @mtvindia

In fact, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are rumoured to be dating each other. However, none of the two broke their silence on the matter. This lovely duo of on-screen husband wife is loved by all. According to the reports, Parth and Erica have been trying to figure out the dates of the show. Since they are playing the lead in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, the duo can't take a break from the show. However, the dates and timing schedule of Nach Baliye and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are not colliding. Thus, the couple can now participate in the show.

No matter how hard they have to struggle, but seeing Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes shaking legs together in Nach Baliye season 9 will be a visual delight for all the fans. 

Also, the reports suggest that Naagin fame Pearl V Puri will be seen in Nach Baliye season 9 along with Hiba Nawab. However, the news is still not confirmed. Nach Baliye 9 will be hosted by Sunil Grover and Jennifer Winget. The show will soon air on Star Plus. 

