Water baby Karishma Tanna beats the heat by taking a dip in pool. Watch video

Popular television actress Karishma Tannna is one of the hottest divas of telly ville. Karishma who was last seen in Naagin 3 is currently treating herself with a holiday. The actress is in Greece with her friends which also includes choreographer Terence Lewis. She is keeping her fans updated with videos and pictures from her vacation. Her latest Instagram post is a video of her taking a dip in the pool. We know the scorching heat is unbearable and nothing is better than water in this hot season.

In the video, Karishma is seen donning a striped bikini with her hair tied in a messy bun. "Live life to the fullest! Just learnt it myself #mykonos #waterbaby #happiness #crazyme #travel,'' she captioned the short clip. Watch the video below.

Karishma was also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 2018 blockbuster Sanju, which was based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor in lead role had an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor among others.

For unversed, Karishma made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the role of chirpy Indu Virani. She also participated in Bigg Boss 8 and was one of the finalists of the season. Her romance with model Upen Patel created a lot of buzz during the show.