Karan Singh Grover compliments Erica Fernandes - Parth Samthaan's chemistry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Karan Singh Grover is all set to make his comeback on the small screen as the iconic character of Mr. Bajaj in Tv’s most popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actor will be recreating the role earlier played by Ronit Roy as he returns to television after four years. While many celeb names were doing the rounds to play Mr Bajaj, KSG was always the first choice of the makers. Recently, during an interview, the actor opened up about the pressure he has for acing the role perfectly as well as to match up to the love his co-stars, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan’s chemistry, is getting in the show.

During the interview with Spotboye, Karan Singh Grover was quizzed about Anurag and Prerna’s chemistry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 that has earned them much popularity and he said, “I also love their chemistry. I have seen few episodes especially at the beginning of the show because it's something I did once upon a time- Kasautii. I must say that it will be tough for me. They are already at a level where people love them together, and then people love me also but separately. But I will have to reach their level, else no point.”

Karan Singh Grover is also the first actor who has got an opportunity to play another character in the remake of the same show. The actor played the role of Sharad Gupta in the first season of Kasautii and now he will play Mr. Bajaj. To this he said, “There is no one who has got this opportunity and this definitely makes me feel that I am destiny's child. As I said I am blessed (smiles). And the best part is that this time out (in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2), I am not playing the same character. I am playing the most iconic character of TV, Mr. Bajaj, who was so larger than life. And honestly, no actor can touch the graph of Ronit Roy. He played that character with so much of perfection.”

Karan Singh Grover also opened up about playing an older character in the show and how comfortable he is with it. “The character is a middle-aged guy, he is not 60. But yes, he is older than the characters that I have played until now. So if my female fans are upset with my grey hair at the moment I will go in the rain and get young (laughs). But I am loving it. It was Ekta's call, she said 'this is one thing you're holding onto from Ronit,” he said.

Karan Singh Grover will soon make an entry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and will force Prerna, played by Erica Fernandes, to marry him.