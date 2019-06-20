Karan Oberoi REVEALS why he broke up with Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi actress Mona Singh 13 years ago

Band of Boys member and Television actor Karan Oberoi has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons for over 2 months. The actor was framed by a woman astrologer who claimed that he raped and tried to strangle her. However, the actor is now relieved as the police have arrested the woman for creating a fake attack scene. Karan is these days seen speaking to the media and clearing the taint on himself and during the same he opened about his breakup with Mona Singh which happened 13 years back.

Mona and Karan worked together in the 2006 cult show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi where the actor played the role of Raghav Oberoi. There were reports of the two dating each other during that time about which Karan recently spoke about in an interview he gave to Spotboye. Karan revealed that since Mona’s career was at the peak, she was not thinking about getting married.

Karan and Mona in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi

Karan said, - "I wanted to be with her. She is a wonderful girl and a great artiste. We were too young and different as people. Mona is very social, always bubbly but at that time marriage was not something she was looking at. Her career was going great guns and she wanted to focus on that."

Mona lives close to Karan’s building and that is why he was quizzed if they both are on talking terms or not to which he said, "There is just social hi and hello if we meet but no animosity as such. You can never behave ill with someone you have loved." He further said that even if Mona would have wanted to contact him during the rape controversy, she could not. He said, “I wouldn’t know as I didn’t have my phones. I still have 2500 unchecked messages on WhatsApp”.

Talking about work front, Mona was last seen in web series like 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' that came on ALT Balaji and TVF’s 'Yeh Meri Family.' She will next be seen in ‘MOM’ which happens to be the next ALT Balaji web-series.