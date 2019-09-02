Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni are prepping up to welcome their first child. Here's how

Kapil Sharma, who is all set to welcome his first child with wife Ginni Chatrath, says he is prepping up for the arrival of the new member in the family.

Kapil and Ginni got married in December, 2018 and since then, his personal and professional lives have only changed for the better.



When asked about his preparations for parenthood, the comedian-actor told Pinkvilla: "Frankly speaking, what will I prepare for? I have no idea about this experience but my entire family is very excited. We are waiting for the new member in the family, be it a baby boy and girl. In terms of preparations, Ginni and I are purchasing a few things and keeping it exciting. We right now don't know if we are purchasing for the boy or girl, hence we are purchasing general things like a pram etc."

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath went 'babymoon'ing in Canada in August and spent some quality time together. The videos and pictures from their vacation went viral, and netizens said this was perhaps, the happiest phase of his life.

"When you are famous and are unmarried, you feel lonely when you go back home, but now that I am married, I have so much to look forward to. My mother also now spends a lot of time with us and hence we support each other. I have a connection with my mother, when I am in my low phase, she feels low as well and vice versa," he said.

