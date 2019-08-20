Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kapil Sharma is accused of disrespecting woman on twitter, comedian defends himself

Kapil Sharma, the famous Indian stand-up comedian is known for his great comic timing and the ability to make everyone laugh out loud. The Kapil Sharma Show is the weekend therapy for laughter and relaxation. Kapil Sharma is quite active on Twitter and recently he has been bashed by hateful comments for disrespecting women. The users are accusing him of using ill words against women and making nasty remarks on them. However, what led to the argument is as follows! One of the Twitter users tweeted a joke which was quite disrespecting towards women. The user also claimed that those are Kapil Sharma's words.

लड़कियों से कभी भी इज़्जत से बात नही करनी चाहिए



नही तो सेट हो जाती है..



और सेट हो गई तो बाप भी बनना पड़ेगा..



और इतनी कम उम्र मे बाप नही बनना चाहता है 😂😂😂😂



कपिल शर्मा कहिन 😝😝😝 — आवारा लड़का राज (@_i_hate_you_aaj) August 18, 2019

While the joke was tweeted, many twitter users joined in the conversation and it turned dirty. Kapil Sharma was accused of disrespecting women through his jokes and nasty remarks on the show. The chat went on to the extent that the Twitter user asked to lodge a complaint against Kapil Sharma for speaking ill of women on National television. In fact, that female user tagged Sony Tv and urged them to boycott Kapil Sharma.

लडकियों ओर महिलाओं का सामान करना सीखो आपको जन्म देने वाली भी एक महिला ही है 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Jaipal Choudhary (@JaipalC15346314) August 19, 2019

Seeing all the fuss Kapil Sharma stood up to defend himself and asked the girl to check her facts first. He said, "Dear sister, Those were not my words and the rest God will take care off"(translated in English).

Dear sister, काश आप रीऐक्ट करने से पहले facts चेक कर लेतीं। वो शब्द मेरे नहीं थे। बाक़ी राम जी सब ठीक करेंगे 🙏 धन्यवाद https://t.co/mxl8km2o7Y — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) August 19, 2019

Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, it is one of the leading comedy family shows which is enjoyed by all. It even rules the TRP charts. Recently, Kapil Sharma flew to Canada for his babymoon with pregnant wife Ginni Chatrath. The couple is set to welcome their first child. However, now the couple is back in town and Kapil Sharma is again gracing the set of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma poses with Bentley Mulsanne Car: Expensive cars owned by Comedy King

Click Here to Get Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here to Get Latest Lifestyle Updates| Trending News