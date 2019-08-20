Tuesday, August 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Kapil Sharma is accused of disrespecting woman on twitter, comedian defends himself

Kapil Sharma is accused of disrespecting woman on twitter, comedian defends himself

Kapil Sharma is quite active on Twitter and recently he has been bashed by hateful comments for disrespecting women. The users are accusing him of using ill words against women and making nasty remarks on them. Here's what Kapil Sharma said in defense.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 20, 2019 7:40 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Kapil Sharma is accused of disrespecting woman on twitter, comedian defends himself

Kapil Sharma, the famous Indian stand-up comedian is known for his great comic timing and the ability to make everyone laugh out loud. The Kapil Sharma Show is the weekend therapy for laughter and relaxation. Kapil Sharma is quite active on Twitter and recently he has been bashed by hateful comments for disrespecting women. The users are accusing him of using ill words against women and making nasty remarks on them. However, what led to the argument is as follows! One of the Twitter users tweeted a joke which was quite disrespecting towards women. The user also claimed that those are Kapil Sharma's words.

While the joke was tweeted, many twitter users joined in the conversation and it turned dirty. Kapil Sharma was accused of disrespecting women through his jokes and nasty remarks on the show. The chat went on to the extent that the Twitter user asked to lodge a complaint against Kapil Sharma for speaking ill of women on National television. In fact, that female user tagged Sony Tv and urged them to boycott Kapil Sharma.

Seeing all the fuss Kapil Sharma stood up to defend himself and asked the girl to check her facts first. He said, "Dear sister, Those were not my words and the rest God will take care off"(translated in English).

Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, it is one of the leading comedy family shows which is enjoyed by all. It even rules the TRP charts. Recently, Kapil Sharma flew to Canada for his babymoon with pregnant wife Ginni Chatrath. The couple is set to welcome their first child. However, now the couple is back in town and Kapil Sharma is again gracing the set of The Kapil Sharma Show. 

View this post on Instagram

💕

A post shared by Ginni Chatrath (@ginnichatrath) on

Also Read: Kapil Sharma poses with Bentley Mulsanne Car: Expensive cars owned by Comedy King

Click Here to Get Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here to Get Latest Lifestyle Updates| Trending News

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza and others troll Diana Penty for her latest Instagram picture, check out Next Story  