TKSS: Kapil Sharma introduces his 'staff' Archana Puran Singh in this fun backstage video, watch

Comedy king Kapil Sharma and new judge Archana Puran Singh share a cordial relationship and, when the two get together, the result is absolute fun. Their latest fun backstage video is no exception either. Kapil Sharma took to his social media and shared a video where he is seen introducing his 'staff' Archana Puran Singh, 'ordering' her to fold his shirt. In response, Archana compiles and addresses Kapil as 'Saheb' in a fun manner.

"Meet my staff @archanapuransingh behind the scene fun #TheKapilSharmaShow", Kapil Sharma captioned the fun video. Watch:

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh shared another video on her Instagram handle giving a sneak peek of the backstage fun featuring Kapil Sharma and Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman, the leading actors of The Zoya Factor.

Panning the camera from one end to another, Archana first showed us Kapil Sharma engaged in a conversation. Further, she gave us a tour of the backstage where we see Sonam Kapoor's chitter-chatter with Kapil. Archana captioned her post as, "Parde ke peechhe kya hai... Watch till the end... #backstage diaries #shootlife#tkss".

Archana Puran Singh started her TV career with Wah, Kya Scene Hai. Later, she was featured in several TV shows including Jaane Bhi Do Paro, Shrimaan Shrimati and Archana Talkies. She even participated in Nach Baliye season 1 with her husband Parmeet Sethi but the two got eliminated early.

Kapil Sharma, on the other hand, is all set to welcome his first child with wife Ginni Chatrath.

