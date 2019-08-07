Kapil Sharma amazes fans with his musician side, shares video of himself playing guitar

Kapil Sharma shows off his guitar skills

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is currently in Canada to enjoy their babymoon with wife Ginni Chatrath. The comedy king is keeping his Instafam updated with his Canada vacation by sharing photos and videos from the trip. The actor who made a solid comeback earlier this year with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show successfully managed to win hearts of his ardent viewers.

Coming back to Kapil's Canada holiday, the actor took to social media to share a video of himself. Well, this clip will leave you amazed and in awe of Kapil. In the video, he can be seen in a completely different avatar. Kapil is playing a guitar in the video and we have to say, he has left us impressed. The actor is wearing a white tee, black half jacket along with cool sunnies a cap. Check out musician Kapil in the video below:

Kapil and Ginni, the childhood sweetheart, tied the knot last year in December. Their wedding reception was attended by several big faces from Bollywood such as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

On the professional front, several A-listers of Bollywood such as Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut among others have marked their presence at the show since its relaunch.

Kapil Sharma also dubbed for Hindi version of Angry Birds Movie 2. While you will get to see Kapil as Red, Kiku Sharda has dubbed for Leonard and Archana Puran Singh for Zeta. There are several interesting punchlines in the Hindi version of Angry Birds Movie 2. The film will release in India on August 23 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Watch the trailer of Angry Birds Movie 2