Kamya Punjabi to tie the knot with boyfriend Shalabh Dang

Kamya Punjabi all set to tie knot with boyfriend Shalabh Dang; says, ‘I am madly in love with him’

Television actress Kamya Punjabi is soon going to get married for the second time. She is set to tie the knot with boyfriend Shalabh Dang. The Bigg Boss fame actress was previously married to Bunty Negi. According to a report in Bombay Times, Shalabh, who is a Delhi-based healthcare professional, popped the question just after dating the actress for a month and a half. The love birds who met in February 2019 will get married in the year 2020.

In an interview with BT, Kamya opened up how the two met and fell in love with each other. She said, "In February this year, I contacted Shalabh after a friend told me to consult him about some health woes that I was facing. Post that we stayed in touch and in month-and-a-half, he proposed marriage."

Kamya, who is a single mother to a nine-year-old daughter named Aara, said that getting married for the second time was a big deal for her and that is why she took a lot of time to think about it. She said, "Following a failed marriage and a few heartbreaks, I had almost turned averse to the idea of tying the knot and falling in love. In fact, there came a point when main shaadi ke khilaaf ho gayi thi. But Shalabh has made me believe in love and the institution of marriage again. I am like a 16-year-old girl now, madly in love with him.”

Just like Kamya, this is also the second marriage for Shalabh who has 10-year-old son Ishan from his earlier marriage. Talking about him Kamya said, "I reach out to Shalabh when Aara gets stubborn because she listens to him. It's such a relief to see them bond so well. I am also extremely fond of Ishan and we get along like a house on fire."

The duo is planning to leave for Dubai next month where they will celebrate the birthdays of their kids Aara and Ishaan which falls on October 6 and 9, respectively. Kamya made her acting debut through Ssshhhh...Koi Hai later which she worked in a number of shows like Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Bigg Boss 7, etc. She has been in news for her personal life where her name was attached with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel and Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar.

Kamya Punjabi and Karan Patel

Kamya and Manveer Gurjar

