Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Niti Taylor gets engaged to THIS man- Check her latest post

Niti Taylor, who rose to fame after her role of Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan got engaged and is getting married soon. The television actress has been much in news for her love affair with Parth Samthaan and how things got ugly between the two. A lot of speculations were taking place about Niti Taylor's engagement, and finally, the actress took to her Instagram account to share the big news. She has got engaged to Pariskshit Bawa.

Niti Taylor wrote, "We decided on FOREVER. On the eve of beginning my life's most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I've had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness, I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting ENGAGED!

We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives...#PARTITAYLES"

A few days ago, Niti Taylor was seen making a statement that she is not getting married any time soon. She said, “No, I am not getting married. I am on a family vacation and the news about me tying a knot is incorrect". However, the truth is out now and the lady has revealed the news about her engagement.

