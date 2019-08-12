Monday, August 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Niti Taylor gets engaged to THIS man- Check her latest post

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Niti Taylor gets engaged to THIS man- Check her latest post

Niti Taylor, who rose to fame after her role of Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan got engaged and is getting married soon. Check out her latest post!

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2019 16:56 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Niti Taylor gets engaged to THIS man- Check her latest post

Niti Taylor, who rose to fame after her role of Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan got engaged and is getting married soon. The television actress has been much in news for her love affair with Parth Samthaan and how things got ugly between the two. A lot of speculations were taking place about Niti Taylor's engagement, and finally, the actress took to her Instagram account to share the big news. She has got engaged to Pariskshit Bawa. 

Niti Taylor wrote, "We decided on FOREVER. On the eve of beginning my life's most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I've had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness, I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting ENGAGED! 

We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives...#PARTITAYLES"

A few days ago, Niti Taylor was seen making a statement that she is not getting married any time soon. She said, “No, I am not getting married. I am on a family vacation and the news about me tying a knot is incorrect". However, the truth is out now and the lady has revealed the news about her engagement.

Also Read: Ishqbaaz actress Niti Taylor’s fan commits suicide; ‘I’m just a DM or call away’, she says

Click Here for Latest Bollywood News| Celebrity Updates

Click Here for Trending News| Lifestyle News

 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryShweta Tiwari and husband Abhinav Kohli’s marriage in trouble? Actress files complaint about domestic violence Next StoryHina Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's sisters, check inside pictures  