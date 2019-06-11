Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
Jennifer Winget slays in ripped jeans, white shirt while watching India vs. Australia match with friends

Jennifer Winget spent some time with her Code M co-stars while watching India vs Australia World Cup match that took place on Sunday. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2019 11:09 IST
Representative News Image

Jennifer Winget slays in ripped jeans, white shirt while watching India vs. Australia match with friends 

Jennifer Winget, despite being off screen for such a long time, still manages to catch eyeballs. The actress was last seen opposite Harshad Chopda in Bepannaah, which went off air last year. Before that, she played the role of a psychotic woman in Kushal Tandon starrer Beyhadh. Currently, Jennifer Winget is shooting for her new show Code M and while working on the show, she's having one heck of a time with her co-stars. On Sunday, Jennifer went out to party with her Code M co-stars. She shared pictures on her social media where she can be seen having fun with her colleagues. In the pictures, we can see her co-star Tanuj Virwani.

In one of the videos, Jennifer Winget and her squad were watching the India vs. Australia match which took place in England on Sunday. They were enjoying India's glorious victory over few drinks. For the casual outing, Jennifer wore a lose white shirt paired with a blue ripped denims. 

Party 🎊 time 🍺

Few days ago, Jennifer Winget celebrated her birthday with Bepannaah co-stars at her residence. It was a close-knit party which also included Jennifer's pet and apple of her eye Breezer. Her Bepannaah co-star Harshad Chopra was also spotted in the pictures. 

Talking about work, Jennifer Winget is playing the role of an army officer Monika in web series titled Code M. The show also stars Tanuj Virwani who was last seen in Inside Edge. Jennifer has been working hard to ace her role in her debut web series. She was seen practising the game of basketball in her Instagram pictures. 

