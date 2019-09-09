Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jay Bhanushali marks 9th wedding anniversary with wife Mahhi Vij, shares adorable post

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, the newly blessed parents are on cloud 9 as they welcomed a baby girl on August 21, 9 years after their wedding. The couple is seen rejoicing every bit with their little one. Jay and Mahhi have completed 9 years of togetherness as they celebrate their 9th Wedding Anniversary. Jay shares a lovely post as he wishes wife Mahhi on their wedding anniversary.

Jay Bhanushali wrote, "“What is the difference between mother and wife? One woman brings you into this world crying … and the other ensures you continue to do so. “On the day of our wedding, I felt such a great happiness that I never imagined it would be possible to re-experience something similar, but when our baby was born I was even happier. My beloved wife, I thank you for so much for all the happiness and love you give me. I Love you and yes HAPPY 9TH ANNIVERSARY TO MY BEAUTIFUL WIFE @mahhivij #marriageanniversary #married #couple #couplesgoals #church #wife”

The couple announced the arrival of little angel in their life and wrote, "The future just arrived,a brand new baby here to play. Ten little fingers ten little toes,mommy's eyes and daddy's nose.. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents ITS A GIRL"

Mahhi Vij too shared the news and shared the post. She wrote, "Twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are.thank you for choosing us as your parents.we feel complete.We are blessed with baby girl thank u god for everything this one is special thank you.We feel blessed. My best friend is here.Meri zindagi Badal di I prayed for u my little angel thank u for coming n giving meaning to my life.so much to talk so much to give.."

