Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna flaunts killer moves from her Zumba dance session, video goes viral

Surbhi Chandna, who was last seen in popular daily soap Ishqbaaaz opposite actor Nakul Mehta, has been ruling the headlines recently for her next project Sanjeevani. It is said that the actress will be seen in the reboot version of popular serial Sanjeevani and will make her comeback on the small screen. But today, the actress has broken the internet for some other reason. While being away from TV after quitting Ishqbaaaz, Surbhi Chandna has been relaxing and enjoying her life to the fullest. The actress has enrolled herself in a Zumba dance class and has flooded her Instagram with various videos and pictures from the same.

Recently, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram to flaunts her killer moves that she learned at her Zumba dance sessions. The actress has been taking sessions with actor-singer Suyyash Rai’s sister Shruti who is a fitness instructor. Surbhi shared the video and wrote, “Monday ho ya Sunday Roz Khao Ande aur Karo Zumba #letsinspire” In the video, the actress is seen grooving to a popular song and showing off her kick-ass moves and sexy curves. Surbhi also manages to attract attention to her new haircut which has won over many fans. Watch the video here-

There is no denying that TV actress Surbhi Chandna brought the character of Anika to life in the show Ishqbaaaz and instantly became famous among the fans. Her chemistry with Nakuul Mehta also earned her many compliments. When it was said that Surbhi will be coming back to the small screen, it was speculated that Nakuul Mehta will be cast her opposite since fans love their chemistry. However, now it is being rumoured that actor Namik Khanna might play the lead opposite Surbhi.

Talkinga bout Sanjivani 2, the show is going to be the sequel of super-hit medical drama which aired during early 2000s. The show is reported to go on air from July this year. Surbhi will be seen playing a submissive, shy Punjabi girl who comes to Sanjeevani to prove that her parents are innocent. Namit, on the other hand, will be seen playing the character that is quite extrovert and is a charmer around girls.

