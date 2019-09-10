Tuesday, September 10, 2019
     
Indian Idol 11: Anu Malik returns despite #MeToo allegations, shoots promo with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani

Anu Malik has reportedly returned to Indian Idol 11 as the judge despite #MeToo allegations on him. He has also shot promos with Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 10, 2019 11:26 IST
It seems as if the makers of singing reality show Indian Idol 11 are keen on getting Anu Malik back despite #MeToo allegations on him. The latest reports suggest that the music composer is all set to return as a judge and not only this he has even shot for a promo along with Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. Last year he was accused of sexual misconduct by many women. 

Talking about his participation in the reality show, a closed source told Mid-Day, “The makers and channel decided to reinstate Anu Malik as one of the judges as he, with his shair-o-shayari, is synonymous with Indian Idol. He has judged every season since the reality show began airing in 2004.” Malik’s lawyer after the allegations on him told the media “India’s #MeToo movement” is being used for his client’s “character assassination.”

Kakkar is also returning to the show and the news of the same, she announced through her Instagram post which read, “Swagat Kijiye Aapki #IndianIdol11 Ki #JudgeSahiba ka I’m back Only bcz of Your Immense Love.”

The show will reportedly be hosted by Aditya Narayan this time.

