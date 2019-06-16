India vs Pakistan: TV stars Karan Wahi, Suyyash-Kishwer, Rithvik-Asha cheer for Men In Blue

TV stars enjoy India vs Pakistan match

Not just Bollywood celebrities, even stars from Hindi television industry are in Manchester to enjoy India vs Pakistan match. Real-life couple Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant, couple Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi and their close friend Karan Wahi are chilling together in the UK. While Bigg Boss 9 couple Suyyash and Kishwer are in London for a short vacation, the television trio-Asha, Rithvik and Karan celebrated Hate Story 4 actor's birthday in the picturesque city. On Karan's birthday, the trio enjoyed India vs Australia match. The actor even shared a picture of him and Asha looking all pumped up.

As they are in the UK, how can they miss the high-octane match of World Cup 2019. Yes, we are talking about ongoing India vs Pakistan. The television stars arrived at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Greater Manchester to cheer for Team India. While Suyyash and Kishwer took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the stadium, Karan, too shared a glimpse of their cricket love.

Karan Wahi's Instagram story

Besides enjoying their own private time in London, the celebs didn't mind hanging out together and making goofy videos on the streets. Check out their ''Mumbai In London'' selfie.

For unversed, Asha and Rithvik met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and they instantly hit it off. The duo has been dating since 2013. Karan, Asha and Rithvik are fast friends and they often hang out with each other. Karan is single and the handsome hunk even made a cheeky reference to his single status, by wearing a sweatshirt with "Where is my Juliet?" imprinted on it.

On the other hand, Suyyash and Kishwer, who met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani tied the knot in 2016 after dating for over six years. The couple even participated in Bigg Boss 9.