Hina Khan reminisces Bigg Boss 11 fun with BFF Priyank Sharma on his birthday (Pics, Videos)

TV actress Hina Khan is on cloud nine as it is her BFF Priyank Sharma’s birthday today. The adorable duo, met on the reality show Bigg Boss 11, and then rest is all history. Be it the Shilpa Shinde Vs Vikas Gupta fight or Arshi Khan’s remark against Hina or Priyanka, the Bigg Boss 11 buddies stayed together through thick and thin. Today, as Priyank Sharma turned a year older, BFF Hina Khan left no stone unturned to make it a great celebration for the birthday boy.

The celebration from Priyank Sharma's birthday bash, that took place on Thursday night in Mumbai, looks so much fun.

Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma met on the reality show Bigg Boss 11.

Several pictures and videos from the birthday party have made it to the internet where BFF's HIna Khan and Priyank Sharma are seen having a blast.

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRI 💗

May you continue to shine even brighter and I hope all your dreams come true. Wishing an incredible human immense success, happiness and all things good. Also give us more PRIHINA content.#HappyBirthdayPriyankSharma @ipriyanksharmaa pic.twitter.com/BFRkS160Ie — 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙤𝙛𝙃𝙞𝙣𝙖 (@Shadesofhina) August 1, 2019

Earlier, Hina Khan posted a video about a hilarious incident that took place onboard a flight, when she was with Priyank Sharma. As the video begins, Hina reveals how Priyank had taken a fancy to an air hostess. In one of their interactions, he apparently said: “Let’s have some coffee”. The lady in question wasn’t amused and hence, Priyank immediately modified his statement and said: “I mean, I want to have coffee.”

Before entering Bigg Boss, Hina was one of the most popular faces on Indian television due to her stint as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, but her fans witnessed a new side of her (and not necessarily a pleasant one always) on the show. Hina blames it on the nature of Bigg Boss.

