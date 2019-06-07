Finally, Karan Singh Grover starts shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as the new Mr. Bajaj

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Finally, Karan Singh Grover stars shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as the new Mr. Bajaj

Good news for all Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fans. Finally, the news gets confirmed and we have a face for Mr. Bajaj. Yes, it's confirmed according to the sources that Karan Singh Grover will be playing the role of Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He is shooting for the promo scene currently. A lot of buzzes has been taking place about who will play the new Mr. Rishabh Bajaj, and the wait is finally over. And you can call it worthy!

Earlier, Ronit Roy played the role of Mr. Bajaj in Kasauti Zindagi Kay. According to the sources of Pinkvilla, "Karan is today shooting for his promo in Malvani. His entry is said to be very daredevil and macho where he jumps off the terrace in an attempt to perhaps save Prerna. The channel has planned to make an official announcement either tomorrow or latest by Sunday. Though Karan begins shooting for the show a little later than next week, wherein the team will be flying to Switzerland. Before that, the makers are hoping for the promo to create a stir given that it marks Karan's return to Television after a hiatus."

Believe it or not, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been a show with the finest cast in it. With Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan and now Karan Singh Grover, the expectations bar are rising higher. Hina Khan might have called it to exit temporarily, but she will definitely make a comeback to the show.

Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma have reunited after facing a lot of hurdles in life. It's finally time for them to rejoice their reunion. but wait! Will Mr. Bajaj let that happen? Keep watching!