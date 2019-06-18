Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Karan Singh Grover aka Mr. Bajaj turns food for hilarious memes

Karan Singh Grover aka Mr. Bajaj turns food for hilarious memes

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is not just ruling the viewers’ hearts but is topping the TRP charts as well. The chemistry between Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes aka Prerna is much loved by the fans and the arrival of Mr. Bajaj has shook the internet. Karan Singh Grover, who will be seen as Mr Bajaj in the show, made a power-packed entry in the show on Monday and fans couldn’t resist drooling over him. The first look of the actor as Mr Bajaj had already surfaced the internet long before, but fans were waiting for him to cause chaos in Anurag and Prerna’s life. While Karan Singh Grover has already made it clear that he is here to rule like a boss, netizens flooded the internet with hilarious memes of his first look as Mr. Bajaj. Check out some of them here-

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has defeated all other TV shows to top on TRP charts every week. Currently, the show is witnessing Anurag and Prerna’s wedding. Anurag proposed to Prerna and the two are all set to tie the knot. On the other hand, Mr Bajaj has made his entry and has threatened Anurag that he will take away everything from him. Mr. Bajaj has already started taking over Anurag’s business and soon he will lay his hands on Prerna as well.

