Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna: THIS TV actor walks out of Shrenu Parikh’s show

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TANVI DOGRA Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna: THIS actor walks out of Shrenu Parikh’s show

TV actress Shrenu Parekh starrer Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna has garnered much praise from the viewers considering its unique storyline and stellar star cast. The Show has been doing really well on the TRP charts as well but looks like there is a bad news for the fans. Going by the latest reports, it is said that one of the lead actress on the show has decided to walk out because she is not happy with the way her character is building up. The actress in none other than Tanvi Dogra who played the role o Kavya Mittal in Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna.

According to the reports in Spotboye, Tanvi Dogra has decided to quit the show as she is disappointed with her character graph in the show. The website quoted a source from the sets of the show saying, "Tanvi has been unhappy with her part in the show and also with the the way that the storyline was being shaped. She expressed her disappointment to the makers and will probably shoot her last day in the on-going week."

The journey of Tanvi Dogra has not been easy on the show as in the beginning itself she was trolled for being cast opposite Zain Imam who plays Kabir Mittal. Fans wanted to see Zain once again with his Naamkarann co-star Aditi Rathore, However, currently viewers have started pouring their love on the chemistry between Zain and Tanvi. While it is said that Tanvi has decided to leave the show, the actress reveals that it is the decision of the channel. Talking to Spotboye about the same, Tanvi confirmed the news and said, "Yes, I will no more be a part of the show but it's the channel's decision as they are doing some major changes in the storyline and I am happy with their decision".

In Sarvagun Sampanna, Tanvi plays a mother to 7-year-old Ayush. In her earlier show as well, Tanvi was seen playing Jiji Maa on Star Bharat. Talking about her experience, she said, "I never thought I'll have to play a mother so soon on television. It's a character that needs a sense of responsibility. It requires a lot of maturity to portray a mother. For me, it's even more difficult to get into the skin of a mother's role."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page