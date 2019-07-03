Image Source : INSTAGRAM Divyanka Tripathi confirms Vivek Dahiya is hospitalised, will not host Nach Baliye 9 pre-launch episode

Divyanka Tripathi was reportedly hosting the pre-launch event of Nach Baliye 9 along with husband Vivek Dahiya. However, Vivek is not keeping well and is hospiatlised for the same. Ever since Divyanka and Vivek have returned from their vacation in Macau, Vivek had been down with fever. He was immediately rushed to the hospital as he was complaining of a severe stomachache. Also, his fever wasn't coming down. Thus, Vivek will not be able to be present at the pre-launch episode of Salman Khan's dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.

Talking about Divyanka's presence at the pre-launch, it is not yet confirmed. She is busy between her daily shoots and Vivek's ill-health. According to the source of Pinkvilla, "Vivek and Divyanka had just returned from Macau, and from the very next day, Vivek has been down with a fever. The fever wasn't going down and with severe stomach pain, Vivek was rushed to the hospital yesterday and he has been diagnosed with an intestinal infection and liver abyss." Divyanka her confirmed the news saying, "Yes Vivek has been extremely unwell. I have been shuffling between the shoot and hospital and luckily my family is also going to be in town soon to help us out. He is still recuperating and has been asked to stay on bed rest for a few days even post getting discharged."

Further, Divyanka told that they have shot for their performance before they left for their vacation. "We've shot for our performance piece but anchoring would not be possible for Vivek. I'm not sure either about my involvement in it. Busy with him for now," said Divyanka. However, there has been buzz that the makers of Nach Baliye 9 might bring Divyanka Tripathi with someone else to host the show.

Salman Khan is also expected to be seen in some of the episodes, being the producer of the show. Raveena Tandon will be seen as the judge alongside Ahmed Khan.