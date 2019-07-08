Image Source : INSTAGRAM Divyanka Tripathi celebrates third wedding anniversary with husband Vivek Dahiya at the hospital as he is still unwell

Television actress and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi got married to Vivek Dahiya on July 8, 2016. The couple celebrates their third wedding anniversary at the hospital, as Vivek is unwell. This definitely is the most unique way of celebration. Not just Vivek and Divyanka, their family joined them in the hour of celebration. Divyanka took to her Instagram account to share a lovely family picture. She captioned it as, "Unique Anniversary bring in is this...when the family sneaked in a cake to surprise us...when Viv and I exchanged a high-five instead of a piece of cake! #HappyAnniversary love!"

Check Divyanka's latest Instagram pictures

Vivek and Divyanka were seen giving high-five to each other, as the couple sticks to each other through thick and thin in life. Vivek Dahiya has been hospitalised a few days ago as he complained of a severe stomachache. The two have got back from Macau after spending their holidays there. According to the reports, Vivek is diagnosed with an intestinal infection and liver abscess.

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi had been the winner of Nach Baliye season 8. The couple had been in the news for hosting the show together and to dance for the premiere episode. However, due to Vivek's ill health, the couple has opted out of the show.

Talking about the work front, Divyanka Tripathi is still working in the popular Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Ishita. Vivek Dahiya, however, was last seen in Qayamat Ki Raat. There has been news that he will be next seen in Naagin 4.

Latest News from Television| Latest Bollywood News| Latest Photos

Also read: Nach Baliye 9 Contestant List: Babita Phogat to Shantanu Maheshwari, check full list of confirmed participants