Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim celebrate Eid with family and friends- Check viral photos

Television actress Dipika Kakar celebrates Eid with husband Shoaib Ibrahim and their close friends. Check out their latest Eid celebration pictures.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 13, 2019 22:27 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim celebrate Eid with family and friends

Television actress Dipika Kakar who rose to fame after her role in Sasural Simar Ka, married Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018. The actress also gained popularity after she participated in Bigg Boss 12 and finally won the show. The couple recently celebrated Bakra Eid with great zeal and enthusiasm. Dipika and Shoaib took to their Instagram account to share the latest pictures from EID celebration with family and friends. Dipika Kakar shared the post and captioned it as, "I love to cook!!! because he loves to eat."

I love to cook!!! because he loves to eat ❤️!!

In fact, Shoaib Ibrahim also shared a picture and captioned it as, "Mr. & Mrs. Ibrahim"

Mr. & Mrs. Ibrahim ❤️

Both, Dipika and Shoaib were seen in traditional attires as they geared up for Eid celebrations. 

Eid mubarak 💐

Dipika Kakar was seen in violet traditional outfit, whereas Shoaib chose to wear a red kurta. 

#alhamdulillah #blessed

On the work front, Dipika is currently playing the lead role of Sonakshi Rastogi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Shoaib, on the other hand, was seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan.

