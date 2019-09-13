Dharmendra cries his heart out after watching childhood memories, WATCH

Veteran actor Dharmendra is on cloud nine these days as his grandson Karan Deol will be making his debut through Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The Sholay actor in order to promote the film graced the reality show Superstar Singer where he was given a tribute by depicting his emotional journey from childhood to stardom through a video. Accompanied by Sunny Deol and Karan, Dharmendra started crying as he got nostalgic. The emotional video is all over the internet now.

The makers in the video showed his village Sanewal in Punjab and the areas which he used to visit like the railway tracks where he used to go after bunking his school. His school is shown and also the shops from where he used to have his favourite dessert, gajar ka halwa and lassi. After the video ended, he got quite emotional and said, “Rula diya yaar, tumne mujhe rula diya. Yahi mai khwab dekhta tha yahan aane ke. Us pul pe jaata hun to us pul se kehta hu ki Dharmendra tu actor ban gaya yaar!"

Further he said, “Us pul se ja ke kehta hu ki mere khwab pure ho gaye. Aur ye gaaon ki mitti ke kann kann se juta hun. Hum waha partition se pehle se rehte the. Mai to jazbaati insaan hun, tum mujhe waha le gaye jaha mere jazbaat ubhar ubhar ke baahar aa rahe the. (I tell it to the bridge, so that it knows that I have achieved my dreams. I am attached to the soil of my village, I am an emotional person and you took me to a place where all my emotions belong).”

Have a look at the video here:

Dharmendra ji couldn't stop his tears when the #SuperstarSinger stage showed the world his journey and struggle to the film industry. Watch him and the #DhamakedarDeols this weekend on #SuperstarSinger at 8 PM pic.twitter.com/amhxCvpcDF — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 12, 2019

Coming back to the film, it is directed by Sunny Deol and will release on September 20 and also has actress Sahher Bambba in the leading role. Have a look at the trailer of the film here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News