Deepika Singh hits back at troll who asked her to ‘stop dancing, you’re terrible’ after her Odissi dance video

Deepika Singh, who has made her comeback on the small screen with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kavach 2, has been ruling the headlines for her role. Not just the actress but her fans are also very excited to watch their favorite actress back on TV. Recently, Deepika Singh Goyal took to her Instagram to share a video in which she is seen as a beautiful Maharashtrian bride. The actress was shooting for her wedding in the show for a past few days and just when she got the time on her hands, she decided to practice Odissi dance. Deepika shared the video on her Instagram as she performed the dance in her vanity van.

Deepika shared the video and wrote in the caption, “Spiritual morning #odissi #choreography#Gurukelucharanmohapatra Morning became beautiful while practicing Odissi Namami by snatching some time in btw of my Kawach Mahashivratri night shoots.”

Well, just when the video popped on the internet, Deepika garnered much praise from her fans who witnessed a different side of the actress. However, there were some others who trolled the actress for her attempt and asked her to ‘stop dancing’. An Instagram user bluntly told Deepika that she is terrible and that she should stop dancing. The actress was not ready to let it go easily and hit back at the troll in true diva style. A calm and composed Deepika replied to her saying, “Thankyou for your valuable feedback maam. But i have been practicing and worshiping Odissi dance form from past 5 years and many more years to come. As they rightly say, practice only makes a man perfect. And its clearly mentioned that its a practice video. Hope you have a good day.” Watch their comments above below-

On the other hand, it is said that Ekta Kapoor has roped in Deepika Singh for Kavach 2 because the actress is a trained dancer. Fans have often seen her giving performances as well. The first season of Kavach starred Mona Singh and Vivek Dahiya, but this time, it has Deepika Singh, Namik Paul and Vin Rana in pivotal roles.

