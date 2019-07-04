Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dance India Dance 7: Karisma Kapoor comes to sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s rescue as she steps in as judge

TV reality show Dance India Dance 7 began with a bang with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the judge’s seat for the very first time along with Bosco Martis and Raftaar. Ever since she has stepped in the show, her fans have gone crazy and keeps on looking for any update related to the actress. She is trying to balance her work commitments and mommy schedules very well. But sadly, she will not be seen in an upcoming episode of the show due to the unavailability of dates because of a movie shoot.

She has been travelling to and fro to London for the shooting of her film and that is the reason for her absence from the shoot of the show. However, Karisma Kapoor has come to the rescue of her sister as in her absence she will be stepping in the shoes of the judges. She posted a picture of hers on her Instagram account in which she can be seen on the sets of the show looking stunning in the pink sequined gown as always.

Lolo captioned the picture as, “Filling in for my gorgeous sister as guest judge on @danceindiadance.official #danceiconspecial#dancekajungistaan #zeetv.” Have a look at her pictures here:

Kareena, just like her fans is also excited for her sister and in an interview she gave to Mumbai Mirror, she said, “She is my role model, confidante and best friend. Before I became my own favourite, she was my absolute favourite and still is.”

Talking about her debut as a judge on the show Bebo said, "I think all my fans out there who know me or have seen me in films for years, are very well aware of the fact that I am taking all my decisions of my career from the heart. In fact, I use my heart more than my mind. So, my journey as a dance judge will also be thought out from the heart. I do not think I will be very tough. We have to understand that all the participants who are performing on stage, have reached there after crossing a lot of hurdles. So they need that encouragement and support."

