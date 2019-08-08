Dance India Dance 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s video enjoying in tangerine outfit goes viral

Not only in Bollywood but actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is ruling the television too, thanks to her reality show Dance India Dance 7. Every second day, it is either her video from the sets or a new look that goes viral and yet again a new video of the diva enjoying a dance performance with her co-judge Raftaar has gone viral on the internet. She recently joined the shoot after returning from London from where she is shooting for her upcoming film Angrezi Medium.

In the new video that is going viral, Kareena can be seen wearing a tangerine cutout dress and getting impressed by the performance on the stage. She even shared pictures on her Instagram account in the outfit. Have a look at the video as well as her look:

Meanwhile, Kapil Dev graced the dance reality show during which he gave an autographed bat to Kareena for his son Taimur Ali Khan after which she said, “Andar hi andar ek khwaish hai ki mera beta shayad woh cricketer ban jaae. Isse better gift mere liye nahi kuch ho sakta.” Kareena even played cricket on the stage with him.

On the professional front, Kareena has a lot of films in her kitty as she will next be seen in Homi Adajania's film which also stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will also be seen in Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani which is slated to release on December 27, 2019. Later she will work in Karan Johar's Takht.

