Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen receive flak for posing with sedated tiger during their honeymoon

Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen is currently on a honeymoon with his TV actress wife Charu Asopa. The couple is in Thailand enjoying some me time after their wedding. From soaking up some sun at the beach to sight-seeing and enjoying local cuisines, the newlyweds are really having a blast at their honeymoon. Charu is keeping her Instafam updated with their day-to-day activities. However, one of her latest pictures landed her into controversy.

The two posed with a sedated tiger in a Thailand zoo and Charu took to Instagram to share the photo. This didn't go down well with animal lovers who slammed the couple for their ignorance. "These poor, magnificent animals are drugged and caged and their claws and teeth are removed and kept in such pathetic conditions. And not just that, the flashes from cameras spoils their vision. They are wild animals and they need to live and thrive in the wild, they are not playpets. My heart breaks for these majestic animals. Shame on these people. Keep them in cage for promoting this business," read a comment.

As soon as the post started receiving negative comments, Charu disabled the comment section.

For unversed, Mere Angne Mein actress and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in Goa on June 16 in a close-knitted ceremony as per Bengali rituals. However, before the wedding ceremony, the couple registered their marriage on June 7, 2019. The couple's big honeymoon is scheduled somewhere mid-July. It will be a Europe trip for Charu and Rajeev.