Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: Meet transwoman Tamanna Simhadr, the first wildcard contestant of the show

One of the most controversial yet popular reality shows of Television Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 began a few weeks back with a lot of enthusiasm. The audience saw the entry of 15 celebrities as contestants. The premiered-on July 21, is being hosted by superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna and, true to its concept the controversies and gossips have already begun. The latest one coming in our ear is that after the eviction of Hema, it is trans woman Tamanna Simhadri who has become the first wild card entry.

There were six contestants who were in the nominated list including Hema, Vithika, Rahul, Jaffar, Punarnavi, and Himaja. The host announced the name of the evicted contestant as well as the wild card entrant. The reason why Hema got evicted was because of the fact that she didn’t share a good rapport with co-housemates.

Coming straight to the first wild card entry, she is the first transwoman contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu TV series. Not only this, but she is also the first woman to contest in Andra Pradesh Assembly elections. She runs an NGO named Triveni that works for the welfare of women and the transgender community.

Before entering the house, she said, “I will win the hearts of the housemates and the viewers across the Telugu states.” Tamanna even revealed that she does not have a strategy to remain in the house but will act according the prevalent situation.

Talking about other contestants, the list include names of TV hosts Sreemukhi, ‘Teenmaar’ Savitri, Ali Reza, Ravikrishna, Himaja Reddy, Rohini Noni, Punarnavi Bhupalam, celebrity couple Varun Sandesh-Vithika Sheru, singer Rahul Sipligunj, choreographer Baba Bhasker, journalist Jaffar Babu, internet sensations Mahesh Vitta and Ashu Reddy.

For those who wish to watch the show on television, will be broadcast on Star Maa, the Telugu entertainment channel of Star TV and will last for 100 days. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.