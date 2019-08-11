Bigg Boss Season 13: Prize money for Salman Khan's reality show has been doubled to Rs 1 Crore this time?

Bigg Boss 13 will be soon entertaining us with the new set of contestants, games, planning and plotting and loads of entertainment. The Weekend Ka War episodes of Salman Khan add life to the reality show. The makers of the show have come up with few changes in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Unlike the previous seasons, this season will only witness the celebrity contestants. Also, the location of the set of Bigg Boss 13 has been changed from Lonavala. However, the biggest news is that the prize money of the show might get increased to Rs. 1 crore. Yes! You heard it right!

Not just this, we witness a task every year in which the reduction of prize money takes place. This season, there will be no such task and the prize will also not deduct from the total amount. Since there will be only celebrities in the show, the prize money for the winner will also be a heavy one.

Bigg Boss season 13 might air at 10 PM and not 9 Pm, leading to the closure of two main shows. However, nothing is confirmed yet and we can only wait for the live screening of the show.

