Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan tickles fans in BTS video, says show is full of surprises (VIDEO)

Popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 is soon going to premiere on Television in just a few weeks. Meanwhile, to increase the excitement of the fans, the makers shared a behind-the-shoot video where the host Salman Khan can be seen shooting for the promo dressed up as a Ticket Collector and also talks about how his journey has been till now. This season will only have celebrities participating and that is why Dabangg 3 actor says, "Bigg Boss ki gaadi hogi sitara special".

Further, in the video, Salman can be seen saying, “Bigg Boss has always been full of surprises. It has surprised me and fans across.” The promo which was released sometime back revealed that the finalists of the show will be decided within four weeks later which everyone had to survive for full 100 days.

Have a look at the BTS video here:

In another promo released by the makers, Salman can be seen working out in the gym with Naagin actress Surbhi Jyoti while Karan Wahi steps in as her lover. The actor further revealed that Bigg Boss 13 will have celebrities fighting, falling in love and sharing their secrets. Check out the promo here:

The show will reportedly go on AIR on September 29 and the house will be built in Mumbai this time. Talking about the contestants, various names have been doing rounds on the internet and which include celebrities like Dalljiet Kaur, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla, Richa Bhadra, Aditya Narayan, Mugdha Godse, Chunky Panday, and Rajpal Yadav. However, no official confirmation has been given yet.

