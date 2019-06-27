Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13: Is Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 winner Shantanu Maheshwari a part of Salman Khan’s show?

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 is all set to roll down on the Television screens by the end of September this year. Superstar Salman Khan will be seen hosting the show yet again. The makers of the show are busy in the pre-production process of finalizing the celebrities for this year. There is one such star whose name pops up every time the show is in discussions and he is none other than Shantanu Maheshwari.

Shantanu was announced as the winner of Rohit Shetty’s popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. He was even the runner up of Jhalak Dikhlaja 9 in which he participated with her girlfriend, Nityaami Shirke. As reports about Bigg Boss 13 contestants started doing rounds, it was being said that Shantanu would be a part of the show this time. However, he has denied all such reports in a recent interview.

Shantanu told Spotboye about the same and said, “Bigg Boss mujhse kabhi nahi hoga. I don't think I will be able to give that content which the makers expect. I am not cut out for Bigg Boss.” When asked if he was offered this season as well, the actor replied, "I will refrain to answer this (laughs).”

Shantanu has been a part of almost all the reality shows of the small screen and has played various roles like that of a participant, host, or a celebrity guest. He was last seen in AltBalaji's web-show Medically Yours opposite his girlfriend. During the show, the girl ended up slapping him about which he told the portal, “I got to know Nityaami’s strength while shooting for that shot. Thank God, it was shot in one take or else I would have been badly injured. I really thought she would keep it light, but after that shot, my expectations shattered into pieces.”

There are also reports that he might participate in Nach Baliye 9 but there is no official announcement about the same yet. The show will be hosted by Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya and will be produced by Salman Khan. As per the updates, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Raveena Tandon will judge the contestants this time.

