Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Angoori Bhabhi to Vibhuti Narayan, here’s per day earning of the star cast

Angoori Bhabhi to Vibhuti Narayan, here’s per day earning of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hian star cast

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Per Day Salary of Starcast: Fans roll on the floor laughing when the popular character of Angoori Bhabhi says her signature dialogue ‘sai pakde hain’ or when Vibhuti Narayan says ‘I am really really saurry’ in his accent in the comedy show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. In just a short span of time, the comedy show has achieved a cult status on the television. It has not only witnessed humongous love from fans but has also earned sky-high TRPs every week. In the show, actor Rohitash Gaud plays the role of Tiwari Ji, Shubhangi Atre plays his wife Angoori Bhabhi, Aashif Sheikh plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra and his onscreen wife’s role of Anita Bhabhi is played by actress Saumya Tandon. As the show has reached mass popularity, let’s have a look at the per day salary of all the cast members of the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.

Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Are, who made her acting debur with Star Plus show Kasturi, has impressed fans as Angoori Bhabhi. She earns Rs 40,000 per day from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.

Shubhangi Atre as Angoori Bhabhi

Rohitash Gaud

Rohitash Gaud plays the role of Manmohan Tiwari in the show who is Shubhangi Atre’s onscreen husband. He gets Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per day.

Rohitash Gaud as Manmohan Tiwari

Saumya Tandon

Saumya Tandon plays the role of Anita Bhabhi aka Gori Mam in the show. She earns Rs 55,000 – 60,000 per day.

Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi

Aasif Sheikh

Aasif Sheikh entertains the viewers as Anita Bhabhi’s husband Vibhuti Narayan Mishra. He earns Rs 70,000 per day.

Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra

Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde was the first face of the character of Angoori Bhabhi in the show. She used to get Rs 40,000 – 45,000 per day.

Shilpa Shinde as Angoori Bhabhi

Yogesh Tripathi

Yogesh Tripathi plays the role of Daroga Happy Singh. He earns Rs 35,000 per day.

Yogesh Tripathi as Happu Singh

Deepesh Bhan and Vaibhav Mathur

Deepesh Bhan is seen as Malkhan in the show and Vabhav Mathur is seen as Teeka Ram. They both get Rs 25,000 per day.

Deepesh Bhan and Vaibhav Mathur as Milkhan and Teeka

Rakesh Bedi

Rakesh Bedi has impressed everyone with his role of Bhoorey Lal, who is Angoori Bhabhi’s father in the show. He gets Rs 25,000 per day.

Rakesh Bedi as Bhoorey Lal

Falguni Rajani

Falguni Rajani plays Gulfam Kali in the show and earns Rs 20,000 per day.

Falguni Rajani as Gulfam Kali

Soma Rathod

Soma Rathod plays the role of Tiwariji’s mother in the show called Ammaji. She gets Rs 20,000 per day.

Soma Rathod as Amma Ji

Akshay Patil

Akshay Patil plays the role of rikshaw driver in the show and gets Rs 15,000 per day.

Akshay Patil as Rishawala

Anup Upadhyay

Anup Upadhyay is seen as David Mishra in the show who is Vibhuti Narayan’s uncle. He gets Rs 15,000 per day.

Anup Upadhyay as David Mishra

Saanand Verma

Saanand Verma is seen as Anokhelal Saxena who is a crazy guy. He gets Rs 15,000 per day.

Saanand Verma as Anokhelal Saxena

