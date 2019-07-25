Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Angoori Bhabhi to Vibhuti Narayan, here’s per day earning of the star cast

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Per Day Salary of Starcast: Fans roll on the floor laughing when the popular character of Angoori Bhabhi says her signature dialogue ‘sai pakde hain’ or when Vibhuti Narayan says ‘I am really really saurry’ in his accent in the comedy show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. In just a short span of time, the comedy show has achieved a cult status on the television. It has not only witnessed humongous love from fans but has also earned sky-high TRPs every week. In the show, actor Rohitash Gaud plays the role of Tiwari Ji, Shubhangi Atre plays his wife Angoori Bhabhi, Aashif Sheikh plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra and his onscreen wife’s role of Anita Bhabhi is played by actress Saumya Tandon. As the show has reached mass popularity, let’s have a look at the per day salary of all the cast members of the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Are, who made her acting debur with Star Plus show Kasturi, has impressed fans as Angoori Bhabhi. She earns Rs 40,000 per day from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.
Rohitash Gaud
Rohitash Gaud plays the role of Manmohan Tiwari in the show who is Shubhangi Atre’s onscreen husband. He gets Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per day.
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon plays the role of Anita Bhabhi aka Gori Mam in the show. She earns Rs 55,000 – 60,000 per day.
Aasif Sheikh
Aasif Sheikh entertains the viewers as Anita Bhabhi’s husband Vibhuti Narayan Mishra. He earns Rs 70,000 per day.
Shilpa Shinde
Shilpa Shinde was the first face of the character of Angoori Bhabhi in the show. She used to get Rs 40,000 – 45,000 per day.
Yogesh Tripathi
Yogesh Tripathi plays the role of Daroga Happy Singh. He earns Rs 35,000 per day.
Deepesh Bhan and Vaibhav Mathur
Deepesh Bhan is seen as Malkhan in the show and Vabhav Mathur is seen as Teeka Ram. They both get Rs 25,000 per day.
Rakesh Bedi
Rakesh Bedi has impressed everyone with his role of Bhoorey Lal, who is Angoori Bhabhi’s father in the show. He gets Rs 25,000 per day.
Falguni Rajani
Falguni Rajani plays Gulfam Kali in the show and earns Rs 20,000 per day.
Soma Rathod
Soma Rathod plays the role of Tiwariji’s mother in the show called Ammaji. She gets Rs 20,000 per day.
Akshay Patil
Akshay Patil plays the role of rikshaw driver in the show and gets Rs 15,000 per day.
Anup Upadhyay
Anup Upadhyay is seen as David Mishra in the show who is Vibhuti Narayan’s uncle. He gets Rs 15,000 per day.
Saanand Verma
Saanand Verma is seen as Anokhelal Saxena who is a crazy guy. He gets Rs 15,000 per day.
