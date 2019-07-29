Barun Sabti's first picture with his daughter will make you go 'AWWW'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Barun Sabti's first few pictures with his daughter will make you go 'AWWW'

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? fame Barun Sobti is a proud dad of his adorable daughter. Barun Sobti and his wife Pashmeen Manchanda are blessed with a baby girl and the actor took to his Instagram account to share a cute picture with his daughter. The couple has named their daughter 'Sifat' which means 'Attribute.' After 8 years of getting married, Barun Sobti and his wife welcomed the little princess in their home. Barun and Pashmeen had a big baby shower party which was joined by their friends from the television industry.

Barun Sobti and his daughter look adorable in the latest picture

Pashmeen Manchanda's baby shower pictures went viral on the web. A lot many television faces were seen gracing the occasion like Gautam Hegde, Sanaya Irani, Karan Wahi, Akshay Dogra, Dalljiet Kaur, Daljit Kaur.

Barun Sobti got married in the year 2010. Barun and Pashmeen were friends since school time.

Talking about Barun Sobti's work, he was last seen in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3? and thereafter he is not seen on television screens.

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here for Trending News

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page