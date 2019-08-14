Image Source : INSTAGRAM BARC TRP Report Week 31: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai rules, list of top 10 TV shows of the week

BARC TRP Report week 31: The list of top 10 Television shows according to their TRP has been released for week 31. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai is ruling the TRP charts and shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kundali Bhagya, The Kapil Sharma Show are few among the top 10 shows of the week. To inform you all, we must tell you that the TRP rating of these Hindi TV serials is based on the viewership in urban and rural areas. All the regular daily soaps and reality shows are considered by BARC and then their TRP level and rank is calculated according to their viewership and fondness among the audience.

Daily soaps and reality shows from all the leading channels like Sony TV, Star Plus, Zee Tv, Sab TV, Star Bharat, Colors TV, etc. are being considered to calculate their TRP. It is nothing but the way to find out the most loved and watched shows on Indian television. According to week 31, here is the list of Top 10 shows of Hindi television industry.

List of Top 10 Indian Television shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kundali Bhagya Kumkum Bhagya Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah The Kapil Sharma Show Superstar Singer Singing Ka Kal Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Tujhse Hai Rabta Kasuati Zindagi Kay Dance Deewane 2

