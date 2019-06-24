Image Source : INSTAGRAM Are Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma reuniting for the comedy show?

Sunil Grover, who has attracted a lot many projects after his great performance in Bharat is much in the news for marking a comeback to The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover marked the best combo to entertain people and make them laugh out loud. However, due to some personal issues, Sunil Grover took a step backward and left the show. Santosh Bhabhi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati entertained us like no other. Truly, Sunil Grover's presence is being missed in the show. In fact, fans have been requesting the artists to come back together.

The duo called it a split in 2016 and ever since then they never came back together. Now, the buzz suggests that Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are joining hands again to entertain people. In fact, reports also suggest that a lot many ace celebrities tried to convince both of them to come together. However, Sunil Grover was busy shooting for Bharat movie.

In an interview with India Today, Kapil Sharma said, “He (Sunil Grover) is my friend but he has some film commitments. He is working in Salman Khan’s Bharat, besides Patakha is also ready. I had met him and discussed the concept of the show… As soon as he (Sunil) gets free from his commitments, he will join the show as it will go long…”

Bharat has been roaring at the box office ever since it has got released. Now, the speculations suggest that Sunil Grover will mark his comeback to the show. There is no confirmation on the news, however, the actor has been asked about the same, multiple times. Still, no confirmation on the same has been made.