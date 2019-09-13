Friday, September 13, 2019
     
Ace Of Space 2: Tony Kakkar, Urvashi Rautela bring Vikas Gupta's house down

MTV Ace Of Space 2 hosted by Vikas Gupta is soon going to witness the entry of singer Tony Kakkar and Urvashi Rautela who will be seen promoting their music video Bijli Ki Taar.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 13, 2019 14:38 IST
Ace Of Space 2: Tony Kakkar, Urvashi Rautela bring Vikas Gupta's house down

It will be a starry end to the third week of MTV Ace of Space 2 with the very beautiful Urvashi Rautela joining the weekend fun inside the Mastermind’s house. Accompanied by singer Tony Kakkar, Urvashi will bring with her an interesting game for the contestants. This time, it will be the test of their dancing skills, where the contestants will have to Ace the Beat. The game will have different songs played in different tempos and the dancers of the house will be asked to judge the non-dancers of the house.

Visiting the MTV Ace of Space house for the first time, Urvashi said, “MTV Ace of Space 2 is a very popular show amongst the youth and we felt it is a perfect platform to promote our newly launched music video Bijli Ki Taar. It was a fun experience interacting with the contestants”

Watch Urvashi Rautela spreading her charm and glam on the boys of the house! Tune-in to the weekend episode of MTV Ace of Space 2 at 6PM only on MTV. Meanwhile, have a glimpse of the song here:

