Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir and Kunal take women avatar to gatecrash Mishti’s haldi ceremony

In the serial Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke, it is the occasion of Mishti's Haldi ceremony. Excited Abir and Kunal are making plans to gatecrash the ceremony and enjoy the festivities.

New Delhi Published on: February 15, 2020 20:54 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

In the serial Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke, it is the occasion of Mishti's Haldi ceremony. Excited Abir and Kunal are making plans to gatecrash the ceremony and enjoy the festivities. They finally make their way into the house. The two actors disguise as women and dance in full swing. Meanwhile, Mishti plays the role of protecting the two from the eyes of the family members. As soon as Abir and Mishti find a secluded place away from eth family members, they steal some romantic moments and get lost in each other’s eyes.

